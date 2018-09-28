‘Fortnite’ Funko Pop Livestream Going On Now, Watch Here

Following the earlier reveal for the upcoming Fortnite Funko Pop line, the team behind these chibi-sized wonders are finally revealing the new line with a livestream going on now! Pre-orders will be going live shortly, but until then enjoy the first live look at the upcoming collectibles. When the Pops do go live, they will be available right here. UPDATE: Pre-orders are available now!

Fortnite has so many fun and interesting skins in the world of Battle Royale, making the team over at Funko Pop giddy with all of the potential figures they can release. We got our first look at the new line earlier this month, revealing tons of different options that will be perfect for the holiday season!

The CEO of Funko himself, Brian Mariotti, previously confirmed the good news.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortniteproduct collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite‘s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world,” Mariotti said.

Developing …

