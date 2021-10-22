Fortnite's G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Skin Has Its Own Action Figure

In addition to adding Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe to the popular video game Fortnite, Hasbro and Epic Games have teamed up to create an actual action figure of the character as he appears in the video game. The figure, which is officially called the "Fortnite G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition," is available to pre-order now via Hasbro Pulse for a limited time for $39.99.

The Snake Eyes figure is expected to start shipping around January 15, 2022, and has a pre-order limit of two per customer. In addition to the figure itself, Snake Eyes comes with an alternate hand as well as 10 different weapon accessories. While not technically, explicitly meant to serve as a tie-in to the upcoming Snake Eyes movie, it does anyway, and the skin itself is meant as a tie-in so there's that.

#SnakeEyes drops off the Battle Bus and joins the Battle Royale in a @FortniteGame x G.I. Joe mash-up! Check out this Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition - available NOW for pre-order exclusively at #HasbroPulse for a limited time! PREORDER LINK: https://t.co/LvSibCpVU1 pic.twitter.com/DIU5jTillo — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeOfficial) January 31, 2021

Hasbro's new Snake Eyes Fortnite figure is available to pre-order now. The new Snake Eyes skin is in Fortnite now. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

