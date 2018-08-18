Rumor: Fortnite Galaxy Skin Coming to All Players Following Samsung Exclusivity (UPDATED)

Update: The original Twitter account that provided the initial leak has confirmed that the original info was given in error and they have apologized for the information that has been proven to be fake.

When news first hit that Fortnite was finally making its way to Android devices, fans were pretty stoked! After all, the title was already available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The full circle of accessibility is here but what was arguably even more exciting was that shiny galactic skin. The only problem was not that it was a Samsung exclusive, but that it was only be available for those that purchased a brand new Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. Now it looks like that might not be the case.

According to the crew over at FNBRLeaks, “Looks like after the Note 9 / Tab S4 Promotion is over the Galaxy Skin will be purchasable to anyone according to a Samsung Support Agent. According to leaks before it may actually be a starter pack available to everyone. To ETA when the Promotion is over.” The conversation between the Samsung representative and the user can be seen in the screenshots below:

Now keep in mind, this is just a rumor. Nothing has been confirmed at this time and sometimes customer service reps get their information tied up. It wouldn’t be the first time a false rumor was based upon what a customer service representative said when they mistakenly mispoke. Still, if true – this would be amazing.

The Fortnite Reddit boards were filled with disappointed Samsung owners that didn’t want to have to purchase a new system just for a cheap skin. Understandable, but if that exclusivity should be lifted? Great news for those that like to show off their unique style.

No word on if it will open up to all Samsung users or all players period, but hopefully after the promotion ends we’ll have some more clarification.