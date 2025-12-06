Fortnite Gets Epic Percy Jackson Experience Ahead of Season 2 of Disney+ Series

Fortnite is getting a brand new Percy Jackson experience to celebrate the second season of the beloved Disney+ series. Fortnite is a very unique game and that is a big reason why it works. Although many have tried to replicate its approach to live-service content and ambitious crossovers, no one does it like Fortnite. What other game can have a scrapped Kill Bill sequence directed by Quentin Tarantino himself inside of it? A lot of massive names in and outside of gaming have taken note of Fortnite‘s cultural relevance and tried to get in on the action, one way or another.

Something that often goes overlooked is that people can make their own content in Fortnite, from maps to modes. While that can lead to a lot of original fun, Hollywood studios have also leveraged this in unique ways. While some studios have had major crossover events directly through Epic Games with purchasable skins, in-game events, and more, others have hired ordinary Fortnite custom game developers to make unique content. This is how the One Battle After Another tie-in content was done, it wasn’t affiliated with Epic Games nor was it an “official” Fortnite experience.

Fortnite Is Getting a Custom Percy Jackson Island Inspired by Camp Half-Blood

Although Disney is well-versed in partnering with Epic Games on Fortnite content, it also utilizes talented fans as well. That will happen once again as Disney has announced that it is releasing a new Percy Jackson experience in Fortnite. Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters is a new Fortnite island launching on December 9th and will allow players to explore a map inspired by Camp Half-Blood. Players will take part in an epic adventure where they’ll encounter characters from the show, including Percy himself, wield godly weaponry, take part in training mini-games, and battle monsters to defend the camp.

“Seeing Percy Jackson and The Olympians within Fortnite has been a dream come true for us,” said Dan Shotz, Executive Producer, Percy Jackson and The Olympians. “Players will be able to fully immerse themselves into our expanding world as they get claimed by an Olympian god, embark on an epic quest and fight iconic monsters from the Percy Jackson universe. Everything in Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters was built with such incredible detail to honor our series on Disney+ as well as book readers around the world. I hope fans have as much fun exploring this world, as we did bringing the series to life.”

The new island is developed in Unreal Engine by a Fortnite UEFN creative studio known as Gauntlet. As a result, this experience is not affiliated with Epic Games. Players will be able to find the island by searching for Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters in-game. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is getting great reviews, with ComicBook giving it a four out of five in its own assessment of the series. Season 3 is already in production, so hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see it.

