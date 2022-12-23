Fortnite Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo Skins

Epic Games expanded on Fortnite's Icon Series this week by revealing Giannis Antetokounmpo skins coming to the game along with some accessories to round out the NBA player's collection. The Milwaukee Bucks player will be added to the game starting on December 24th and will be available in two different main outfits alongside several different variants. Of course, a bundle option will also be available in the Item Shop soon that'll give players a number of these new cosmetics.

The new skins for Antetokounmpo can be seen below courtesy of Fortnite's announcement of these new cosmetics. The one on the right is the base Antetokounmpo outfit while the one of the left is the more stylized Hoplite Giannis skin. Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian player, so we see parts of his ethnicity personified in the skins and accompanying cosmetics through designs and patterns.

Power forward.@Giannis_An34 joins the Fortnite Icon Series! Get his Outfits and Items in the Item Shop starting December 24. #FortnitexGiannis pic.twitter.com/tNUoBRZIul — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2022

The base skin for Antetokounmpo changes colors once it hits 100 shield, but that's a trait exclusive to that skin and isn't found on the Hoplite version. In addition to these skins, an overview of everything else included in the Antetokounmpo set can be seen below:

Fortnite's Giannis Antetokounmpo Set

Wings of Victory Back Bling: Take flight, champion. (Included with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Outfit.)

Reactive in the same way as the Outfit.

Hashmark Hatchet Pickaxe: Cut through the competition.

Victory in Flight Glider: It's not just the court you fly through.

If you have this and the Wings of Victory Back Bling equipped, the Glider becomes the Back Bling!

Ankara Print Wrap: A Wrap based on one of the Outfit's variant looks.

Mask of Yoruba Spray: Included in the Giannis Antetokounmpo Bundle

Dunk Buckler Back Bling: The signature Antetokounmpoian defense. (Included with the Hoplite Giannis Outfit.)

Diamond Doru Pickaxe: A spear, but modernized

Warm-Up Emote: Start a warm-up session with the synced Warm-Up Emote. This Emote will get the arms and feet moving — so you can be prepared for the next battle.

Fortnite's Giannis Antetokounmpo set will be available in the game starting on December 24th at 7 p.m. ET.