‘Fortnite’ Is Bringing Back the Glider Re-Deploy Feature as a New Item

Fortnite’s controversial glider re-deploy feature is making a return in the next update, but it’s returning this time as an item instead of a default mechanic.

The glider re-deploy feature is one that’s been added, changed, and ultimately disabled in Fortnite’s various game modes as Epic Games tried to strike a balance between players who were all for it and those who opposed it. It provided extra mobility in the air by allowing players to use their gliders again, but some felt it removed risk factors associated with being in build fights high in the air.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games said that the goal behind adding the glider re-deploy feature back in default modes as an item is to help find this balance since the item can then be nerfed, buffed, or otherwise modified accordingly as needed.

“The goal with the item is to provide mobility and utility, but in a form that can be balanced and iterated upon,” Epic Games said. “By implementing glider redeploy as an item we can iterate on multiple different levels (i.e. redeploy height, movement speed, drop chance, charge count), including inventory slot tension.”

We’re bringing back Glider Redeploy in v7.20 as a new item, find out more information in our blog //t.co/JU6RyXMxz5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 14, 2019

Detailing how the new item formally called the “Glider Redeploy” will work when it’s added, Epic Games said the item would take up a spot in players’ inventories. When the item is in a player’s inventory, the re-deploy feature will work as it did before, and every use of the item will consume one charge. Depleting all the charges will make the item disappear, but players won’t have to worry about using charges when bouncing off Launch Pads or traveling through Rifts since those won’t consume charges.

Epic Games didn’t specify what rarity the item would be, so there’s a chance it could have more than one variant with different charges and deployment heights as indicated by the parameters mentioned previously. It’ll be found in floor loot, Chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

These new rules apply to every game mode, but larger team games like Soaring 50s with give players the Glider Redeploy item right from the start. Epic Games said those matches will automatically give players the item with 50 charges when they drop from the Battle Bus.

Epic Games added that it’s currently monitoring players’ feedback regarding the feature’s return, so there’s a chance it could change further before or after the v7.20 update is released.