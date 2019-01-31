‘Fortnite’ Gold Balloon Locations Cheat Sheet

It’s time to get down on week 9’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of this week’s challenges includes the “Popping 10 gold balloons” task and for those looking for optimal efficiency, here’s how to get it done fast.

For your convenience, we’ve marked all of the golden balloon locations on the map below. Completing this challenge — and all the ones after it — will unlock more tiers and the progression for the new Prisoner outfit that unleashes the Fire King.

Once you’ve popped 10 balloons, you’re ready for the rest of the challenges! For those ready to get on with the rest of week 9’s challenges, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Use a sneaky snowman in different matches – 3

Stage 1: Land in Retail Row – 1

Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Pop 10 golden balloons

Stage 1: Dance on a sundial

Shotgun eliminations – 3

Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing plane – 1

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Retail Row, take out fellow players in Retail Row. Make sure those three kills are with a shotgun, and that’s three challenges completed right there. Find a Sneaky Snowman, and boom — you’re over halfway done with this week’s missions to tier up!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Don't forget to also check out our sundial guide right here from earlier today, as well as the secret Battle Star location!