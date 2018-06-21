Fortnite ‘Ground Game’ and ‘Tactic Showdown’ Limited Time Modes Leaked

Fortnite’s newest update is live and brings with it a new hero, some bug fixes, and … uh, stink bombs! But just like with every update prior, Limited Time Modes are back and the latest, Final Fight, is live now for players to enjoy for that coveted Victory Royale spot! But according to a recent datamine, that’s not all that’s in the cards for those looking for an extra challenge!

According to recent files found within the v4.4 update for Fortnite, there are two new Limited Time Modes on the way: Tactics Showdown and Ground Game:

Tactics Showdown:

“This mode encourages tactical combat and building by putting a cap on the amount of resources and ammunition players can carry. Player-built structures also start off with less health than normal, and when players are eliminated they will drop fewer resources than normal”

Ground Game:

“In Ground Game, the focus is on fighting smart – Spray & Pray and Build Spamming isn’t an option here. Fewer building materials can be carried and max ammo count is limited, so use the natural cover that the map provides and make every shot count!”

According to our friends over at FortniteIntel, both modes come with the following text:

Focus on the Fight.

Winning in Tactics Showdown requires careful aim and thoughtful use of building materials

Build Smart.

Try using natural cover in order to conserve resources!

Don’t Spray & Spray.

The cap on how much ammo can be carried is lower in this mode – make every shot count!

Keep in mind that these could be placeholders and until Epic Games themselves confirm the new modes, keep those expectations low. Still, new ways to play are never something to be turned down.

While we await official confirmation, check out the Limited Time Mode that is actually active at this time:

Final Fight – Teams of 20

Survive the countdown! The Storm Circles give players more room to hunt down opponents. The final circle triggers a countdown timer; when the time is up, the team with the most players remaining wins. In this LTM, teams can tie for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the Storm circles closing all the way, the Storm stops after the 3rd circle.

When the circles have finished closing in, the final countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.