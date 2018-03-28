Gaming

Fortnite: Guided Missile Shown Off in Terrifying Teaser Video

This morning the folks at EPIC Games revealed a short teaser video which shows Fortnite’s newest […]

This morning the folks at EPIC Games revealed a short teaser video which shows Fortnite‘s newest weapon, the guided missile, in action. You can see it for yourself right here:

We can tell already that this is going to be a very controversial weapon. The comments are filled with nervous and angry players who are already claiming that this is going to break the game. Indeed, when you watch the video, it does look like the missile is capable of some extreme maneuvering, flying through small window openings and covering a significant distance. At this time, we can’t tell if there’s a limit to how far the missile can travel, or if it will simply continue on until impacting something (or someone).

We’re also not sure when guided missiles are supposed to hit the game. In a recent update image, where news of the guided missile first broke, they were simply teased as “coming soon.” Now that we have some video footage and EPIC is spreading the news to the wider public, it wouldn’t surprise us if the guided missiles went live by the time the weekend rolls around.

We’re excited to give it a go, but like we said, not everyone is happy about this addition. The heavy shotgun was almost universally loved and appreciated, but the guided missile has been catching some flak:

Other players are a little more optimistic, and willing to have fun with something new. There’s also pretty widespread trust in EPIC to keep things balanced.

Are you excited to get your hands on this thing? Let us know in the comments whether you think it will be fun, or if it will be totally overpowered.

