Fortnite: Guided Missile Shown Off in Terrifying Teaser Video

This morning the folks at EPIC Games revealed a short teaser video which shows Fortnite‘s newest weapon, the guided missile, in action. You can see it for yourself right here:

First look at the Guided Missile from Epic Games! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/WIANgpYbZF — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) March 28, 2018

We can tell already that this is going to be a very controversial weapon. The comments are filled with nervous and angry players who are already claiming that this is going to break the game. Indeed, when you watch the video, it does look like the missile is capable of some extreme maneuvering, flying through small window openings and covering a significant distance. At this time, we can’t tell if there’s a limit to how far the missile can travel, or if it will simply continue on until impacting something (or someone).

We’re also not sure when guided missiles are supposed to hit the game. In a recent update image, where news of the guided missile first broke, they were simply teased as “coming soon.” Now that we have some video footage and EPIC is spreading the news to the wider public, it wouldn’t surprise us if the guided missiles went live by the time the weekend rolls around.

We’re excited to give it a go, but like we said, not everyone is happy about this addition. The heavy shotgun was almost universally loved and appreciated, but the guided missile has been catching some flak:

this is going to ruin the game honestly — Tomohawk Chop (@TomohawkC) March 28, 2018

i was hoping it would be more of a Javelin type launcher. feel like the trolling will be real if there’s no distance limit — Jake Smith (@jakehenrysmith) March 28, 2018

Epic games once again fails at making a well made game by adding more broken items that give you an instant San — War Turtle (@warturtle27) March 28, 2018

Other players are a little more optimistic, and willing to have fun with something new. There’s also pretty widespread trust in EPIC to keep things balanced.

Can’t wait to use them on those filthy tower campers. FeelsGood 🙂 — Riad (@_RiadOnline) March 28, 2018

This exactly the Valkyrie missile from cod, so I would say this balanced. — Bloc boy Jiren (@Joshiebanks) March 28, 2018

Even if it’s OP they can remove it lol they listen to the community that’s why they’re successful don’t make an opinion if you haven’t seen it in action. — rocker (@rckrcx) March 28, 2018

Are you excited to get your hands on this thing? Let us know in the comments whether you think it will be fun, or if it will be totally overpowered.