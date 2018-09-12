‘Fortnite’ Halloween Collection Includes Costumes and a 17-Foot Inflatable Battle Bus

Back in July, Epic Games announced a partnership with Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s on a range of officially licensed costumes and accessories from Fortnite. Well, the collection is in full effect, and you can shop it all right here.

The collection includes character costumes, t-shirts, backpacks, mugs, blankets, and party supplies like a Loot Llama pinata. There’s also replica tools and weapons like the basic Pickaxe, Rainbow Smash Pickaxe, and the badass Pumpkin Launcher (which includes lights and sounds). However, the most mindblowing item in the collection is definitely the 17.5-foot tall inflatable Battle Bus.

Note that the Battle Bus is sold through Spirit Halloween for $449.99 but, at the time of writing, you can get it from Spirit Halloween’s Amazon shop for $399.99 with free shipping. Both are slated to ship around September 20th. You can also find the entire Fortnite Halloween collection right here at Spencer’s. The official breakdown of the collection is as follows:

Basic Pickaxe Harvesting Tool: We all gotta start somewhere… This basic pickaxe is the first harvesting tool you receive in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Rare Skins and Accessories:

Brite Bomber Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): Rock this vibrant Brite Bomber skin from the Sunshine and Rainbows set this Halloween and your future will be so bright, they’ll need sunglasses! Don’t forget to complete your look with our Brite Bomber wig and signature backpack.

Boogie Bomb: When in doubt, dance it out! Give your friends no choice but to dance when they catch the fever of the light-up musical Boogie Bomb.



Epic Skins and Accessories:

Skull Trooper Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): One of the most coveted skins in the game, the Skull Trooper was only available for a limited time during October 2017 and hasn’t made a return since. Now you can suit up as the Skull Trooper in real life and live out your dream of having this epic skin just in time for Halloween. Looking for accessories? We’ve got you covered with our Skull Trooper Kit and Hooded Skull Trooper Mask, both sold separately.

Party Animal Harvesting Tool: Warning: The Party Animal Pickaxe is only for the wild and reckless. You’ll really have the party going when you show up with this pickaxe!

Rainbow Smash Harvesting Tool: Part of the Sunshine and Rainbows set, you’re bound to beat the stuffing out of ’em this Halloween when you equip the Rainbow Smash pickaxe.

Legendary Skins and Accessories:

Crackshot Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): The Crackshot skin was only available for a limited time during the winter holiday season, but we’re making it available this Halloween and every day thereafter! Get out there and crack some nuts!

Cuddle Team Leader Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): Hug it out in this adorable Cuddle Team Leader skin. Part of the Royale Hearts set, this skin is available periodically in the in-game Item Shop and made its debut in February 2018. Available as a jumpsuit costume and as a costume t-shirt, this style can be paired with the legendary Cuddle Bow backpack for a total transformation.

Black Knight Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): The odious scourge of Wailing Woods, this skin was available for Battle Pass Season 2 and became an early Fortnite favorite. This skin is part of the Fort Knights set.

Dark Voyager Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): From the vast darkness of deep space, the Dark Voyager was available for Battle Pass Season 3 and is one of the most iconic of the season. This skin is part of the Space Explorers set and is available as a traditional costume or as a jumpsuit version.

Rex Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): From the Dino Guard set, this deadly dino is looking to hunt the competition to extinction. Released in March of 2018, this skin quickly became one of the most recognizable in the game and is available as a jumpsuit costume. Finish off the look with the legendary Scaly backpack, which can be purchased separately.

Tricera Ops Costume (available in adult and kids sizes): The second skin introduced to the Dino Guard set, this legendary skin is ready to sink its teeth into victory. It can be purchased periodically in the Item Shop for 2,000 V-buck and is available as a jumpsuit costume here.

Fortnite Party Supplies:

Battle Bus Inflatable: Every victory royale starts on the Battle Bus. Where you land is one of the most if not the most important factors in winning your game and now you can bring the Battle Bus to life with this inflatable Battle Bus decoration! Our massive inflatable is 17.5-feet high and 18-feet long, making it a must-have for any die-hard Fortnite fan! Trust us, this Battle Bus inflatable will blow you away with its size.

Loot Llama Piñata: The Loot Llama (AKA the Supply Llama) has become somewhat of a mascot for Fortnite. This lucky llama always comes bearing gifts and now you can experience the joy of discovering one for yourself!

Party Collection: Our Fortnite party collection includes cups, plates, and napkins with many different Fortnite-inspired designs. Featuring vibrant Battle Bus, Loot Llama, and GG smiley face prints, you can purchase these essentials as a party pack or individually.

Fortnite Mugs: Before a long day of running from the storm, it’s best to start your day off with a drink from one of our Fortnite mugs. Our mug collection features mugs inspired by the Brite Bomber, the Brite Gunner, and Fortnite logo.

Loot Llama Fleece Blanket: Bundle up by the cozy campfire when you wrap yourself up in this officially licensed Loot Llama Fortnite blanket. This fleece blanket is designed with a colorful quadrant print that showcases a loot llama in each square and a plush Sherpa underside. The Fortnite logo can also be spotted along the bottom of the blanket for a signature touch. Four loot llamas all in the same place? Now that is a rare sight to see!

