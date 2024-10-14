Fortnite Nerfs New Fortnitemares Weapon Immediately

One of the newest weapons that has come to Fortnite in tandem with the game’s annualized Halloween event, Fortnitemares, has been nerfed quickly. With Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite winding down, Fortnitemares is the last major wave of content that is planned for this season. To that end, Epic Games has already added a variety of new skins, quests, and points of interest on the Fortnite islands to interact with. Unfortunately, one of the most popular weapons that was let loose as part of Fortnitemares has now become considerably worse, but for good reason.

In a message on the @FortniteStatus account, Epic informed players that it has now disabled the spring attack with the Chainsaw in Fortnite. Arguably the most popular Fortnitemares weapons, the Chainsaw has been getting a lot of use from Fortnite players due to its high damage and ability to quickly cut through structures. However, there has also been one major bug with the Chainsaw that Epic has become aware of, which is why this spring attack has been disabled.

The bug in question that Epic is trying to resolve is one that allows players to cover large distances with the Chainsaw’s sprint attack. Whenever this sprint feature is used with other traversal methods, it can cause players to essentially skyrocket through the air. This was clearly not something that Epic meant to happen with the Chainsaw, which is why it has now disabled the feature to look for a resolution.

The good thing with this situation is that the nerf aimed at the Chainsaw shouldn’t last for very long. Once Epic figures out how to fix the sprint attack, a new hotfix for Fortnite should be pushed out that should then bring the Chainsaw back to full strength. Until that time, though, you might want to avoid using the Chainsaw, especially if you happen to play Fortnite competitively.

Fortnitemares is ongoing right now in Fortnite and will run until the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 4, which should wrap up on November 2nd. Leading up to that date, additional Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics should continue rotating into the Item Shop to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.