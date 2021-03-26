Fortnite and Hasbro Turn The Foundation Into a Collectible Figure

✖

The imposing Fortnite character known as “The Foundation” who’s already made a big impact in Season 6 has been immortalized as a collectible figure from Hasbro, Epic Games and Hasbro announced this week. This figure comes with not just the figure itself but also a unique Back Bling and Glider modeled after some in-game items. Hasbro’s figure of The Foundation and its accompanying accessories is available to pre-order now for $39.99.

The Foundation is a character who was difficult to miss in the cinematic trailer above released alongside the start of Season 6 in Fortnite. They came crashing down within a meteor and landed right in the middle of all the Zero Point mayhem before they had a brief encounter with Jonesy, though the two reached a temporary truce.

His sacrifice won't be forgotten. We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6. Pre-order link here: https://t.co/7mc7E3O8kB pic.twitter.com/nlC9XpJxtY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 26, 2021

Now, you can own The Foundation as part of your physical Fortnite collection – or at least you can whenever the item is actually available and shipping. It’s up for pre-orders now and says it’ll ship around April 1, 2022, though that could just be a placeholder date for the item’s actual ship date.

Hasbro’s site for the figure also provides some more background on The Foundation for those who are still unsure of his role in Fortnite’s bigger picture.

“The fourth member of The Seven has appeared. The Foundation and Agent Jones sealed the Zero Point in a tower of stone during the Zero Crisis Finale in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6,” an overview of the figure said. “Now, The Foundation is joining the Victory Royale Series! Inspired by the character recently revealed in Fortnite, this special release figure is highly poseable with multiple points of articulation and comes with the Foundational ‘Brella Glider and cape Back Bling as seen in the Fortnite universe. Perfect for Fortnite collectors, this The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure features premium deco and detail inspired by the world of Fortnite.”

Fortnite players also have a theory about The Foundation that might make this figure more valuable in the future. According to many theorists, The Foundation may in fact be portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. There are several bits of evidence that come together to make this theory seem more likely than many others we’ve seen from players trying to predict the future of Fortnite, though nothing’s confirmed at this time.