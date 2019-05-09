Fortnite Heavy Shotguns May Be Unvaulted Soon

Fortnite has officially kicked off Season 9 with some huge changes. As many of you likely know, the volcano destroyed both Retail Row and Tilted Towers at the end of last season, which happened right after players voted to unvault the Drum Gun. Speaking of vaults, a handful of weapons and items were sent there with the implementation of Season 9, including the Pump Shotgun, which nobody saw coming. The Heavy Shotgun, however, has been in the vault for some time, but after looking at some of the new skins for this season, it appears that it might be unvaulted at some point in the future.

The reason that some players might believe this is because of the loading screen that features this season’s Battle Pass skins. Upon taking a close look at them, the Stratus skin appears to be holding the Heavy Shotgun. Thanks to Reddit user “FederalEngineer,” we can all take a look at the image, and Stratus is definitely holding the Heavy Shotgun. Check it out for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is no guarantee that the Heavy Shotguns will be making their return in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic probably decided to go this route considering the Pump had just been vaulted. Then again, they could have just as easily gave him the new Combat Shotgun, which was just added to the game with Season 9. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the Fortnite landscape evolves over the course of this season. Here’s a bit more of what is new:

SLIPSTREAMS:

Get around locations quickly with the new Slipstream wind transportation system.

NEW LOCATIONS:

Explore new points of interest that emerged from the destruction of the Volcano like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS:

Added Combat Shotgun Semi-Automatic Holds 10 Shells. Fires 9 pellets per shot for 73 / 77 / 81 base damage. Tight spread and fast fire rate. Headshot multiplier of 1.70x. Reloads 2 shells at a time. Available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants. Available from Floor, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines

Adjusted Tactical Shotgun damage Base damage increased from 66/70/74 to 71/75/79

Reduced Drum Gun availability from 16.732% to 7.155%

Reduced Boom Bow availability from 1.292% to .755%

Unvaulted Grenades

Vaulted Clingers

Vaulted Buried Treasure

Vaulted Pump Shotgun

Vaulted Poison Dart Trap

Vaulted Scoped Revolver

Vaulted Suppressed Assault Rifle

Vaulted Thermal Assault Rifle

Vaulted Balloons

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the massively popular title, check out some of our previous coverage. For the full patch notes, those can be found right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Epic plans on bringing the Heavy Shotgun back to Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!