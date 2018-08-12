Fortnite Heavy Sniper Coming This Week

It’s here. The brand-new, long-rumored, often-leaked Heavy Sniper is “coming soon” to Fortnite, presumably with Tuesday’s update.

The news comes way of an in-game “New Updates” alert that reveals that the new heavy weapon will be available in Epic (purple) and Legendary (orange/yellow) and will, as expected, deal out big damage to structures.

As you may know, gameplay footage of the Heavy Sniper in action leaked today, and the new weapon is as powerful as you would expect. No matter what type of wall it’s shooting at – wood, brick, or steel – it takes it down with one hit. Meanwhile, big trees are two hits.

How much character damage it deals out is unknown, but presumably it’s on-par with the Epic and Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, if not superior to it. Like the Bolt-Action, it has the downside of only one shot per round, and it appears to have even a longer reload time.

Still, it should be a good weapon in taking down structures stealthily from long-range (though it is very loud), and could be great in duos and squads when someone is spamming the wall build when trying to take cover or heal a teammate. In solo, the weapon won’t likely be as useful, but the synergy potential of it with a Scar, Mini-Gun, Grenade-Launcher, etc. could cause all types of headaches.

Personally, I’m of the mindset of more sniper rifles the merrier. It’s easily my favorite weapon class to use, and here’s to hoping the Heavy Sniper addition means sniper rifle drop rates will be more common than they currently are.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. As for when the new Heavy Sniper will be added, it isn’t divulged. However, it will presumably arrive on Tuesday when the game updates next, at least that’s how it has gone in the past.

As always, hit the comments section and let us know your own take. Will this be a good or bad addition to Fortnite?