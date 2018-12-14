‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the Dance Off At An Abandoned Mansion Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges went live just yesterday and many players are taking to the battlegrounds to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is “complete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion” and to make sure you don’t get yourself killed while trying to bust a move, we’ve got a small little guide to help you drop that beat.

To get this challenge started, you’re going to need to head towards the eastern coast of the map. The abandoned mansion is where the Carbide’s hideout was in Season 4, for those that have been playing the game for a little while now.

Once inside, head down to the basement where you’ll see a dance floor. Before starting, you’ll need another player to complete this challenge so now would be a good time to get in a Squads match.

After that, boogie down!

Need to catch up on what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations ( 7 )

) Damage opponents with different types of weapons ( 5 )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match ( 2 )

) Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge ( 2 )

) Complete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion ( 1 )

) Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

This week’s challenges are pretty simple and straight forward! Land in Snobby Shores and make your way over to Pleasant Park for one, make sure to scope in an enemy from a good distance for the 50m challenge, and make sure to search the various chests. We’ll be getting a full guide out later today, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the Infinity Blade action? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!