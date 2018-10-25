‘Fortnite’: How to Improve Your Aim

During the most recent update for Epic Games’ Fortnite, the studio added a new feature to the world of Battle Royale: A Shooting Range. The feature comes in the form of an item that can be utilized in the Playground mode, offering a way for players to hone their skills and “git gud” in the name of Victory Royale!

The Port-a-Shooting Range can be found in a vending machine just outside of Tilted Towers and comes in four different rarities as part of the recently added Port-a-Challenges item. As the rarity levels up, so does the challenge-factor, making sure players are forced to improve instead of remaining complacent.

Here’s a breakdown of the different rarities and how to use them to your advantage:

Common Rarity This will spawn two AI bots that stand completely still, making them easy targets. This is just the beginning to get familiar.

Uncommon Rarity This mode also spawns to AI bots but instead of remaining dead-still, they will move side-to-side upping the challenge a little higher.

Rare Rarity This mode will spawn AI bots that will run in a circular pattern, less trackable than the side-by-side seen in the Uncommon mode.

Epic Rarity Epic functions similarly to that of the Rare mode but with one twist: Players must snipe at a long-distance range both moving and still targets.



One YouTuber broke it down simply in the video at the top of the article. ‘Beaks’ also suggests building a structure upwards before deploying the Port-a-Shooting Range for several reasons but the most important one is to avoid a glitch where a sloped ground breaks this feature’s functionality.

For more about the recently added Port-a-Challenges, including the Shooting Range:

Port-A-Challenge

Obstacle Course Collect the tokens and avoid the obstacles while honing your building skills.

Building Challenge Build the structure as fast as possible.

Firing Range Take out as many dummies as you can within the time limit.



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. With the Fortnitemares Event now live, it’s the best time to jump into the game and get shootin’!