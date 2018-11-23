‘Fortnite’ Player Finds Way to Open Impossible Joke Chest in Dusty Divot

For those Fortnite players that have been in the game for some time now, the seemingly unopenable chest in Dusty Divot is common knowledge; the one hidden away under an ice cream truck during Season Four’s intense meteor storm. But the contents have now been revealed.

Up until now, this chest has been used as a joke from Epic Games, since the HP on the truck itself made it practically impossible to get to the chest. Fast forward to Season Five when players noticed that the HP dropped down to a mere 200 points, only to then discover that destroying the ice cream truck also destroyed the chest.

But now one player has gotten to the chest, unscathed, to see what’s inside thanks to the in-game phasing technique:

Reddit user Hanzo36 got a little crafty, as seen in the clip above. He used a Shadow Stone to phase and then used a ramp facing towards the divot to launch himself towards the ice cream truck and its coveted treasure. Instead of destroying it, which would have destroyed the chest, he phased through it to see what was inside.

Looking at it in action, it makes perfect sense now to just phase through instead of destroying the truck all together. Unfortunately, it seems that Epic Games still had one joke left, because after all of that hard work and months of speculation… the chest really had garbage for loot.

