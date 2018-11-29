‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Visit a Viking Ship, a Camel, and a Crashed Battle Bus” Challenge

Just like every week, there’s a new set of challenges that await Fortnite players but since it’s day one, the objectives will make hot locations even spicier. That’s why knowing exactly where to go and what needs to be done becomes important when completing each week’s challenges and week 10 is no different. Having a gameplan in place increases the chances of success and not being taken out before the objectives are cleared.

This week’s challenges includes “Visit a Viking ship, a camel, and a crashed Battle Bus” and to help you knock this one out of the park, we put together a handy dandy little guide to get you on your way.

The viking ship is pretty easy to spot, everyone noticed it when it first made its way into the game. For those that might not know how to get there, you can find the giant ship teetering over a waterfall just above Snobby Shores.

Next us is the camel! For this one, you’re going to want to head over to Paradise Palms. From there, go towards the southern most part where the desert hits the grass.

Finally, the crashed battle bus! Head west of Lazy Links, but north of Leaky Lake. You’ll see the bus that’s seen better days in a divot where it landed out in the open field. It’s pretty easy to spot, but just in case you missed it – it’s under the pickaxe-shaped mine.

Once found, simply walk up to the Battle Star and ‘search’ to interact. Boom! On to the next challenge Here’s what you need to know for a full challenge completion:

Free Challenges

Build structures (250)

Visit a Viking ship, a camel, and a crashed Battle Bus (3)

Search chests at Tilted Towers or Paradise Palms (7)

Battle Pass Challenges

Place Mounted Turrets in different matches (3)

Stage 1: Land at Lazy Links (1)

Complete vehicle timed trials (3)

Stage 1: Shotgun eliminations (1)

This week’s challenge list is pretty simple, especially compared to previous challenges. Building is a natural part of the game anyway, and mounting a Turret is pretty self explanatory. Drop down into Lazy Links, equip that shotgun for an epic takeout, and build in between opening up chests found all over Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms – see? It’s easy to knock out a few of them in one go!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

