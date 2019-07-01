Fortnite Teaser Hints At New In-Game Event Involving Massive Monster Battle

Looks like robots are coming to Fortnite, or maybe just one, giant robot, to take on the Polar Peak monster. Whatever the case, it looks like Epic Games is once again teasing and leaving behind bread crumbs leading to the next in-game event on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The teases begin with Donald Mustard, Fortnite’s creative director, who has teased many in-game events in the past in cryptic fashion. More specfically, Mustard tends to tease upcoming in-game events via Twitter and his “location” in his bio.

This time, Mustard begin by changing his location to “Preparing,” then “Planning,” and then finally to “Pressure Plant,” suggesting something is about to go down at Pressure Plant. But the bread crumbs don’t end there.

Another hint has been dropped in the game involving Fortbyte 52, which is located in Pressure Plant, and its description reads: “Accessible with Bot Spray inside a Robot Factory.” Of course, this seems to hint that Pressure Plant is being turned into a Robot Factory.

“Accessible inside a Robot Factory”. Located at Pleasure Plant. So they are building an Army of robots? Or just one big Robot which can defeat the cattus.

I guess we will see Pleasure Plant evolve into a kind of Robot Factory in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/3uiuom95D2 — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 28, 2019

Right now the current theory is a giant robot, possibly a giant bear robot, is being assembled in order to battle the Cattus monster, also known as the Polar Peak monster.

Since the initial discovery, files with assets of the robot have been discovered, revealing that’s massive, and that the Cattus monster is even bigger.

The Robot foot is huge as you all can see… (📸: @KrispyLeaks) pic.twitter.com/XLEjCyCRH1 — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2019

Wait…. the Cattus (monster) is bigger than the Robot..😯 (📸: @Ta5tyy2) pic.twitter.com/yBbwd5w5fY — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.