‘Fortnite’ Infinity Blade Gets Vaulted

Though Epic Games had only recently revealed their nerf plans for the Infinity Blade in Fortnite, the studio just announced that they messed up its development path and have instead vaulted the item until further notice.

Heya folks, We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2018

Captioned, “We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items,” the team also thanked fans for all of their feedback on how to make this better.

The decision to remove the item comes hot on the heels of the recently revealed changes that were coming soon:

Mythic Items

The presence of Mythic items in gameplay is to provide an interaction a step above the Legendary item functionality and something you’ll continue to see. To us, that means changing the way the game is played for those who interact with that item. The addition of items in this tier provide new and flavorful ways to interact with the map and generally shake up normal play across default modes.

We’ll have some more info with regards to our competitive philosophy when it comes to new items, updates and seasons within Fortnite early next week.

Infinity Blade Changes

The change we’re currently planning for the Infinity Blade in our v7.10 update is to remove the ability to build and harvest when wielding the Blade.

When designing the Infinity Blade the goal was to provide a weapon with inherent risk to balance out the great capability it provides – the ability to harvest/build removes a great deal of that risk. By taking away the ability to harvest/build we hope to tune the Infinity Blade to where it feels risky to have, but still satisfying to wield.

Now that it has been vaulted, we ‘re not sure when it will make its way back but the overall reaction to the news has been overwhelming positive.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices