‘Fortnite’ Infinity Blade Is Getting Nerfed

It’s the Infinity Gauntlet all over again. Epic Games just released the Infinity Blade into their popular online game Fortnite this week and though it’s an awesome nod to another one of their games, many were miffed that it seemed so overpowered. If you were in that camp of thinking the latest item needed a change, we’ve got some good news.

“We released the Mythic Infinity Blade item with the v7.01 update and have since seen a healthy amount of discussion and feedback around it,” said the studio in a recent Reddit post. “In response to what we’ve seen, we’re looking to provide more context on item philosophy and some upcoming changes to the Blade.”

With changes both to the philosophy behind the item and changes to the way it works in-game, here’s what Epic Games laid out for what’s next:

Mythic Items

The presence of Mythic items in gameplay is to provide an interaction a step above the Legendary item functionality and something you’ll continue to see. To us, that means changing the way the game is played for those who interact with that item. The addition of items in this tier provide new and flavorful ways to interact with the map and generally shake up normal play across default modes.

We’ll have some more info with regards to our competitive philosophy when it comes to new items, updates and seasons within Fortnite early next week.

Infinity Blade Changes

The change we’re currently planning for the Infinity Blade in our v7.10 update is to remove the ability to build and harvest when wielding the Blade.

When designing the Infinity Blade the goal was to provide a weapon with inherent risk to balance out the great capability it provides – the ability to harvest/build removes a great deal of that risk. By taking away the ability to harvest/build we hope to tune the Infinity Blade to where it feels risky to have, but still satisfying to wield.

The new update will be arriving soon for V7.10.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think about the Infinity Blade and the coming changes? Too OP, or the perfect challenge? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!