Fortnite’s Infinity Gauntlet Mode Ends Tomorrow

Today is Fortnite players’ last chance to play the Infinity Gauntlet game mode before the Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow.

The mode was always marketed as one that wouldn’t be around for long, and now that it’s been out for almost a week, it’s getting ready to come to a close. Epic Games shared news through the official Fortnite Twitter account that confirmed the game mode would end tomorrow and encouraged players to give wielding the Infinity Gauntlet one last try before it’s unavailable.

The Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow… Wield the Gauntlet one last time. pic.twitter.com/003JNY4eQ9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 14, 2018

Fortnite’s Infinity Gauntlet game mode allowed players to wield the Gauntlet themselves and become Thanos as seen in the trailer above, assuming they were lucky enough to be the one to reach the Gauntlet first. Imbuing players with the powers of Thanos and the Infinity Stones, the Gauntlet is dropped upon dying and can be picked up by someone else. Thanos’ position is also revealed to everyone in the game once the Gauntlet is equipped which makes that player holding all the power a prime target for others.

While the game mode brought plenty of enjoyment inside the game such as players destroying Thanos with a pickaxe at their disposal, it yielded plenty of content outside of the intense gameplay. Not long after Thanos was added to Fortnite, players quickly realized that the Mad Titan could do all of the battle royale game’s dances and emotes with ease. This led to more than a couple compilations of Thanos doing dance moves like “Orange Justice” while doing popular Fortnite emotes like “Take the L.” Players even went as far as to challenge Thanos to dance-offs to see who had the best moves.

Josh Brolin also saw Thanos’ moves for himself recently and commented on the Mad Titan’s dances. Brolin played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and did a video with IGN where he reacted to seeing his character in Fortnite. Referring to Thanos as Michael Thanos Jackson, Brolin said that seeing Thanos doing that was pretty weird.

Even though the Infinity Gauntlet mode is ending soon, you can still get your atypical Fortnite game mode fill by playing the 50v50 game mode that’s also back as of May 11. The game mode may not be around for too much longer either, so get in time with both of them before they’re replaced with a different Limited Time Mode.