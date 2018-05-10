Fortnite Buffs Thanos Following Recent Backlash

The Fortnite Infinity Gauntlet event is underway, which rewards random players to take control of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War‘s mad Titan Thanos (albeit temporarily) by locating his mighty gauntlet at random points in the game.

While many fans have been enjoying the event, some have been rather vocal about changes made to Thanos, thinking that he’s been nerfed to the point that he’s not as powerful as he used to be.

“Thanos deserves to be more powerful than his current nerfed state in the game,” the statement reads. “Epic nerfed him before the majority of the player base even got a chance to play the LTM. Players should be running in fear from him, not pushing towards him for the easy kill while he is immobilized by his own jump.”

Thankfully, it appears that Epic Games was listening and have since buffed Thanos with some improvements while adding some other extras to the game.

The team confirmed these changes on Twitter, noting, “We’ve made some adjustments to the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup, get all the details here!” It also links to a Reddit, which includes the following notes:

“Earlier today we pushed a fix live for the loot drops:

Fixed floor loot drops to correctly only spawn Rare, Epic and Legendary quality weapons within the Infinity Gauntlet LTM.

We’ve just pushed additional adjustments to Thanos and the Limited Time Mashup. Our goal is to allow more folks to truly experience the power of Thanos, while also making you feel powerful when wielding the gauntlet.

Thanos Changes

Increased Beam from 12 to 20 damage on players.

Increased Punch damage from 80 to 100.

Decreased health from 800 to 500.

General Mode Changes

Reduced height of the Bus when dropping

Bigger initial storm circle

Less storm damage early game (first 3 storms from 5%/5%/10% per tick to 1%/2.5%/5%)

Initial Gauntlet spawn time changed from bus ride plus 30-45s to bus ride plus 120-135s

Increased spawn rate of Med Kits, Chug Jugs and Big Shields.

Removed spawn of Bandages and Slurp Juice.”

So there you have it. This update should be good to go the next time you start up the game, so you can reach Thanos’ maximum potential in no time!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.