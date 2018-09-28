‘Fortnite’ Shadow Stones Let One Streamer Get Inside the Map’s Truck

Fortnite Season 6 is now live and brings with it a mysterious new item called the Shadow Stone. These stones are a unique item birthed from that mysterious cube – dubbed “Kevin” by the internet – that left a burning path of runes in its wake before changing Loot Lake forever. This consumable took on a similar form etched with its own runes, and gave players a powerful advantage on the battlefield. It also lets players explore previously unreachable places.

One streamer found out an advantage to this new item when sneaking inside a truck found in the map. Trucks like these were props out in the battlefield, pretty to look at but not actually explorable. Thanks to the Shadow Stone and its ability to let players phase, not truck should be left unexplored.

Other benefits include:

Consumable typically found around corrupted areas of the map.

Using a Shadow Stone will apply ‘Shadow Form’ for a brief period.

While in Shadow Form: Unable to use weapons. Become invisible to enemies when stationary. You become more visible and leave behind a Shadow Trail when moving. Gain increased movement speed, jump height and fall damage immunity. Gain a new ability, Phase, can be activated by pressing the Primary Fire button. Phase: Propels you in the direction you are facing, and allows you to pass through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early by holding down Alt Fire button (aim down sights).



The new consumable was taken out of the game for a short time due to animation issues, but thankfully it’s back and ready to let players turn invisible when striking foes. There can only be one in Victory Royale and the Shadow Stones provide the perfect edge needed.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What other places would you like to explore through the use of the new Shadow Stones? Any particular area on the map left previously untouched that you’d like to map out? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!