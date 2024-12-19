Master Chief Is Finally Returning to Fortnite (And Here’s When)

At long last, Halo’s Master Chief should soon be returning to the Item Shop in Fortnite. Originally released all the way back in December 2020, Master Chief has since come back to the Fortnite on a handful of occasions. However, since June 2022, the famed first-person shooter protagonist has never reappeared in Fortnite, which has led to fans requesting in droves that Epic bring Master Chief back. Now, after a period of over 900 days, it looks like this should finally be happening.

Reported by Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who has essentially a flawless track record, Master Chief is set to hit the Item Shop once again next week on December 23rd. Master Chief’s return to Fortnite this time around shouldn’t be any different than previous appearances and will once again feature his skin for 1,500 V-Bucks and a larger Master Chief Bundle for 2,600 V-Bucks. This bundle will then include not only the Master Chief skin, but a Gravity Hammer pickaxe, UNSC Pelican glider, Lil’ Warthog emote, and Battle Legend back bling.

While Master Chief being added back to Fortnite will be a big deal for many players, he also happens to be joining the game alongside another popular video game franchise. Specifically, new skins tied to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 are also reportedly hitting Fortnite on December 23rd. It’s not yet known what these skins might look like as these will be their first appearance in Fortnite, but the cosmetics should be headlined by an outfit for the character Johnny Silverhand.

With Master Chief set to appear in Fortnite once again next week, it will likely amplify calls from PlayStation fans for God of War’s Kratos to also come back to the game. In addition to Master Chief, Kratos has been one of the most requested skins that Fortnite fans have wanted to see go up for sale again in the Item Shop. Currently, it has been over 1370 days since Kratos was last seen in Fortnite, which is one of the longest periods without a return for any skin in the game. Perhaps with Xbox’s mascot now coming back to Fortnite, PlayStation will look to strike a deal with Epic Games that will result in Kratos making his way back to the battle royale shooter in 2025.