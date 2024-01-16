New Fortnite Update Unvaults Hated Traversal Item

Epic Games has just unvaulted a traversal item in Fortnite that most players can't stand. With each weekly refresh in Fortnite, Epic will give players a number of new challenges to complete and new items to use in-game as a way of keeping each season from feeling stale. Rather than bring back a weapon or other item that Fortnite players have been demanding in droves, though, this week's update has seen the return of an accessory that most find "useless."

As of today, the Crash Pad Jr. has been brought back in Fortnite and can be found in the game's Battle Royale (or Zero Build) mode. As its name suggests, Crash Pad Jr. is a smaller version of the primary Crash Pad and is used mainly for the purposes of traversal. Specifically, Crash Pad Jr. can be deployed and then jumped upon to launch players to new heights. Additionally, it can also be dropped while in the air to prevent fall damage when dropping from high positions.

The Crash Pad Jr. Has been unvaulted in Fortnite with a ~60/65% drop rate. pic.twitter.com/n4pUUgiStP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 16, 2024

The main problem with the Crash Pad Jr. is that it's much simpler in its use compared to other traversal items in Fortnite such as the Shockwave Grenade or Grapple Blade. As such, most players find that Crash Pad Jr. isn't all that helpful as there are plenty of other items that are more often than not preferred. To make this even worse, the Crash Pad Jr. also has a very high drop rate, which means that even if you hate the item, you're going to end up seeing it a lot.

Moving forward, it's now known what Epic may look to unvault in the weeks ahead as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 continues. What is known for certain, though, is that the halfway point of the Season is nearly upon us, which means that Solid Snake will soon be unlockable as a character skin starting next week on January 23.

How do you feel about seeing Crash Pad Jr. come back to Fortnite? And what other items or weapons would you like to see Epic bring out of the vault in the future? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.