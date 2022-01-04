Fortnite January 4th Hotfix Update Detailed

Epic Games has dropped a new hotfix for Fortnite, bringing the game up to version 19.01. It’s a pretty light update all things considered, adding just a single new item to the beloved battle royale game. Starting today, players can check out the new Shield Keg item. The Shield Keg will make you the life of the party, as the device can bring a player’s shield from 0 to 100. However, players will also want to be careful when using the device, as it can heal their opponents, as well! The item can be found on the ground, through Supply Drops, and in chests.

An image of the new item can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Interestingly enough, while Fortnite‘s official website calls the item the Shield Keg, Epic Games refers to the item as the “Shield Sprinkler” in the Tweet. It’s possible the item has been given a name that isn’t typically associated with alcohol, but it’s impossible to say for sure!

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1478380708058079236

No matter what the item is being called, it seems like it will be an interesting addition to the game! So far reception online seems to be mostly strong, with some fans commenting that the game already had more than enough healing items. Of course, it’s impossible to please everyone, and fans might have a different opinion once they’ve actually gotten a feel for the Shield Keg.

With 2022 fully upon us, it will be interesting to see what this year brings for the game! Last year gave players a steady stream of exciting content, earning Fortnite the award for Best Ongoing Game as part of ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue awards. Epic Games will definitely have to work hard to surpass 2021, but the company clearly has a lot of interesting new ideas to bring to the table!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

