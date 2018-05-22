Fortnite Confirms Jetpacks Coming Soon, First Details Revealed

Fortnite’s Jetpacks aren’t far away now with an in-game alert confirming an upcoming release along with the first details on the item.

Similar to the way that other items are released, Fortnite players noticed that a new popup that typically previews upcoming game modes and features now says that the Jetpack item is coming soon. An exact date hasn’t been given just yet for when the feature will be available, but Fortnite INTEL shared an image of the notification that encourages players to “Take the fight to new heights.”

While the details are still slim, the official Fortnite notification does refer to the Jetpacks as a limited-time item. This would make Jetpacks the first of any of Epic Games’ creations that’ll be a limited-time item from the get-go in Fortnite. Other items have been removed and vaulted not long after being released in the past, but this would be the first item that’s added with a end date attached to it, whatever that end date may be that Epic Games has decided on.

This detail also lines up with some more information that was revealed recently and hinted at some sort of limited-time event. Just yesterday, more files were uncovered that suggested the Jetpacks would be coming to Fortnite quite soon. A timeframe of Season 4 Week 5 was given by Fortnite INTEL as an estimate, and info on a new limited-time game mode was also shared that gave some credibility to the Jetpack speculation. A new game mode called “Close Encounters” was previewed that seems to incorporate Jetpacks and shotguns, though it also indicated that these Jetpacks can indeed run out of fuel mid-flight.

“Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks! If you find a jetpack, double-tap the jump button to take off. Keep the button held down to apply thrust. Make sure to land before it runs out of fuel!”

Though Epic Games now has the message about the new Fortnite item showing up in-game, no official confirmation has been released through the game’s Twitter account or other social media platforms. The full reveal of the Jetpacks that have been a long time coming now may be accompanied by a brief trailer just as Epic Games did with past item releases, hopefully with details on the new limited-time game mode included as well.