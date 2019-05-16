Fortnite’s John Wick Crossover Event is Now Live

Today, Epic Games released its latest crossover event: Wick’s Bounty, which is a limited-time mode centered around John Wick. The limited-time mode accompanies a new and official skin of the killing machine, which actually looks like the character, unlike the skin that was previously added to the game in its early days.

“The High Table has opened a new contract,” reads a pitch of the mode. “It’s up to you to collect the bounty. Stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating the other bounty hunters. The first one to fulfill the order wins, but be careful how far ahead you get, as you will become a target for everyone else.”

As you can see, token leaders (the top 3 players in terms of kills) are marked on the map for all players to see, which adds a bit of strategy to approach. Do you play aggressive and rack up tokens as quickly as possible or wait to later in the game and go for the leader? The first team to hit 500 tokens wins.

In the mode, which is available in Squads, each players has three lives. Players automatically spawn into the game with a Combat Shotgun with 25 bullets and a tactical assault rifle with 75 rounds. Interestingly, the more you shoot and cause ruckus, the more visible you become as well.

In addition to eliminating other players, there will be challenges to complete that will earn you free rewards, such as the Gold Token Back Bling, One Shot Glider, Boogeyman Wrap, and bonus XP. Meanwhile, in the shop you can cop the aforementioned skin, and the Simpe Sledge Pickaxe. For media on all of these items, click here.

Here are the seven challenges in question, which players have five days to complete:

Complete any five challenges to earn the reward item: Gold Token Back Bling

Win a match of Wick’s Bounty: Black Umbrella Glider

Play five matches of Wick’s Bounty: Black Boogeyman Wrap

Collect 120 Gold Tokens: 500 XP

Collect 20 Gold Tokens in single match: 500 XP

Deal 500 damage with the Combat Shotgun: 500 XP

Deal 500 damage with the Tactical Assault Rifle: 500 XP

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

