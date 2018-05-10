‘Fortnite’ Might Be Headed for a ‘Jurassic World’ Crossover

Fortnite has earned a reputation for nods and references to pop culture icons, none bigger than a straight up crossover with Avengers: Infinity War. However, the most popular game in the world might be on a collision course with another one of the year’s biggest movies: Jurassic World.

Taking a look back at the events which lead to the Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos arriving in Fortnite, similar seeds seem to be planted for Jurassic World should an opportunity arise around its July release. Heading into the games Season Four of its cyclical Battle Pass, teases of a super hero theme were aplenty. When it finally arrived, costumes which mirrored Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Thor and Black Panther were made available after several challenges are achieved.

Days later, the announcement of a ultimate super hero crossover came, when Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet limited time game mode came along.

Now, it seems there is a possibility of Jurassic World being the next big crossover event. Poised to be the second-largest movie of the year behind only Avengers: Infinity War, the dinosaur thriller might have had seeds planted in Fortnite‘s current and previous seasons.

First of all, the game has already outright mirrored a popular moment from the earliest Jurassic Park movie in the form of a loading screen. The screen substitutes the iconic Velociraptors with the T-Rex skin which is no longer available for purchase but a popular look for those who snagged it in time.

Then, take into consideration the in-game nods to a Jurassic World crossover. Chief among them is the fact that a giant dinosaur footprint was spotted on the map, wrecking one of the already broken down homes south of Snobby Shores.

Next is the idea of the meteor’s impact in Dusty Depot. The now Dusty Divot location houses a glowing rock, which many presume to sport the look of a dinosaur egg. With Fortnite, things certainly take time, as the meteor’s arrival was teased for months ahead of its impact. Now, a roof has been placed of the location, and the meteor might actually be an egg ready to hatch.

As the current BattlePass season is set to conclude in 60 days — on July 11. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018, with plenty of time remaining in Season Four, for the latter half of the season’s challenges to possibly be designed around the crossover.

For comparison, the Avengers: Infinity War crossover came to Fortnite eleven days after the film’s release. It’s unclear exactly how it came about, but the event might in fact be an advertisement by Marvel for their gigantic film. If the Jurassic World sequel is looking to attract extra eyeballs, it could very well drop a Fortnite crossover event where players can become or fend off a dinosaur attack in the time leading up to its release or following its theatrical debut.

While the thought of getting a skin of Chris Pratt’s Owen is enticing, that’s an entirely different conversation, as Marvel skins likely won’t be heading to the game any time soon.