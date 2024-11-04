Fortnite Leak Says a 5v5 Mode Is Happening

When Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 releases, players might have a new way to experience the game. According to leakers @HYPEX and @ShinaBR, datamines have uncovered a possible new 5v5 core mode. Details are slim at this time, and readers should note that nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games. While both of these leakers are incredibly reliable, readers might want to take this with a grain of salt until there’s something a little more concrete. However, if this 5v5 mode does end up panning out, it could offer the game a drastically different option!

On X/Twitter, the possible new mode is already drawing comparisons to hero shooters like Overwatch 2, which similarly offers combat with two teams of five players. Without actually getting to see what Epic Games has in mind, it’s a little too early to say for certain. However, it’s easy to see why Fortnite fans would make that connection. It’s important to note that datamines can be a great source of information, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and it’s possible this mode could end up scrapped or delayed internally before it’s even officially announced. Given that, Fortnite fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last year, Fortnite has been making a greater effort to give players different experiences that exist within the game. Options like Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite have offered a way for players to do something different from the main Fortnite, while keeping them in the game’s overall ecosystem. It’s all part of the “metaverse” strategy that Epic Games has been pushing, and it’s easy to see how this new mode could factor into that. A 5v5 mode could be a way for Epic Games to compete with hero shooters on the market, including games like Overwatch 2. Of course, it might also be a way of targeting Marvel Rivals, which is set to be released in December. Marvel Rivals is actually a 6v6 game, but given the sheer amount of Marvel content in Fortnite, it’s not unthinkable.

RELATED: Fortnite Update Leaks First Details on Chapter 5 Finale Event

As of this writing, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is expected to begin on December 1st. With less than a month until that date, we should start to get a lot more information in the near future. In typical Epic Games fashion, the company has avoided offering much in terms of concrete information, but there have already been a number of leaks outside of this new mode. The game’s next season will apparently feature a theme inspired by traditional Japanese culture. How that will actually be reflected remains to be seen, but it could offer a unique background for the developers to draw upon.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter of Fortnite? What would you like to see in a 5v5 mode from the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!