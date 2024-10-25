Fortnite Update Leaks First Details on Chapter 5 Finale Event

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will undoubtedly own the weekend given that it just now released, Fortnite still moving right along with its final Chapter 5 update released this week. While the update didn’t do a great deal in terms of new features and didn’t really add new cosmetics for people to datamine either, what it did do was set the stage for the Chapter 5 finale which is expected to be a live event. Based on some changes Fortnite players have already noticed and some that are still to come, we now have our first details pertaining to this upcoming Chapter 5 event.

The first thing players figured out was where Fortnite‘s Chapter 5 event will take place. Fortnite players noticed after the update dropped that the Restored Reels POI had been restored itself with all the seasonal Halloween decorations removed. The area is designed to be a bug amphitheater with a large screen at the center of the location, so it’s fitting that this would be the setting for the Chapter 5 live event.

Some Fortnite events are ones where players run around and are a part of the event itself while others include a more visual aspect such as a cinematic. It appears this Chapter 5 event may skew towards the latter given that it’s also supposed to include a cinematic, according to insiders like HYPEX who shared their datamining findings as the update was going live. The same Fortnite leaker also said that the cinematic aspect of this Chapter 5 event will have a “focus” button this time to make sure that Fortnite players aren’t missing any of the action. The in-game video player for Fortnite was also supposedly updated to play videos at 60FPS, not 30FPS, so we’ll see how much of a difference that makes in-game whenever the Chapter 5 cinematic plays.

Another interesting part of this event is that it’s got a countdown like other Chapter events, sure, but the Chapter 5 event is the first one that has a special logo for the countdown. That logo is still encrypted right now, Fortnite insider Shiina said,” so we don’t yet know what it’ll look like, but it should be revealed closer to time.

As for when this Chapter 5 event will take place, Fortnite Chapter 5 is currently expected to end around November 2nd. The timer supports that so far, but Epic Games will share more specific information on when and how Fortnite players can watch the Chapter 5 finale event closer to time.

Since this Fortnite event will conclude Chapter 5, we’ll see soon after what the theme is for Chapter 6. Whatever it may be, it’s difficult to imagine we go a whole Chapter without getting more Marvel and DC cosmetics and all other kinds of crossovers, so expect plenty more of those in the next Chapter.