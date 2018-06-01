Fortnite: Bounce Pads Are Coming Back, According to Leak

Epic Games’ Fortnite is known for bringing a little more fun into the Battle Royale genre. It’s easy to see, especially when witnessing the most recent addition of … erm, shopping carts. But one game mechanic that was taken away previously might very well be making a comeback, at least according to the below leak:

The bounce pad is coming back. Can be placed on walls, roofs and the floor. It also boosts you when you hit it with the shopping cart! pic.twitter.com/KXlHhsPhUo — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) June 1, 2018

“The bounce pad is coming back. Can be placed on walls, roofs and the floor. It also boosts you when you hit it with the shopping cart,” boasts the tweet from @TwoEpicBuddies. This crew has been responsible for many accurate datamines in the past, which means this is great news for those that were fans of the bounce pad originally.

So far, Epic Games hasn’t announced anything official yet – but with all of the recent Nintendo Switch port leaks, it’s understandable that their hands are full. Still, it’s a nice little throwback for the people that have been playing since launch, because this was a huge hit when Battle Royale first hit gaming shelves!

In other Fortnite news, did you know that the Blitz Showdown Limited Time Mode is back and better than ever? The LTM is now live in the game itself for all platforms and Epic Games recently discussed just how much it differs from when it first made its debut.

“We received great suggestions and advice for Solo Showdown over the course of the competitive LTM from players all over the world who participated. The Fortnite team also has a few fun stats to share from the Solo Showdown LTM,” began Epic Games as they outlined what exactly was new with Blitz Showdown V2! But before we get into what’s different, here are a few stats they provided to reflect back on the first runaround:

For the top 100 players, the average eliminations per game was 4.96

Average Solo Showdown match length was 5% longer than regular solo.

The tiebreaker difference between #100 and #101 was seven eliminations.

The European region had the most players in the top 1000.

Teamers were banned from the event and cheaters were permanently banned from Fortnite.

So what’s different, exactly? Epic Games explained, “Blitz Showdown picks up on the pace and speed. Circles will be faster, combat more rapid, and eliminations now factor into the final scores. After 25 games, you will be scored based on each match’s placement and eliminations. And we’ll be rewarding 100 players this time per server region! (NAE and NAW will be counted as one server region.)”

