Every Major Announcement From the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

After nearly three months of waiting, it’s time to finally see what the Nintendo Switch 2 will have in store in its dedicated Nintendo Direct. Set to clock in at one hour in length, the Switch 2 Direct is expected to bring with it details on the release date and price of Nintendo’s next console. In addition, we should learn more about which games will be coming to the Switch 2 while getting a deeper look at Mario Kart 9, which was unveiled in tandem with the hardware earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct for yourself, it will air across YouTube and Twitch. The presentation is set to begin relatively soon and will go live at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT.

Alternatively, we’ll be updating this article as the Switch 2 Direct airs to bring you all of the biggest news from the event as it develops in real time. So if you can’t watch the Direct for yourself or simply want to get a broad overview of everything that was announced, be sure to refresh or revisit this page as the broadcast takes place.

Mario Kart World Shown Off Extensively

Drive virtually everywhere in Mario Kart World, a brand-new Mario Kart game releasing exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zvN4C6l3ft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

Known previously only as Mario Kart 9, Nintendo lifted the veil on its next iteration of the popular racing series, now known as Mario Kart World. The game is set to launch on the same day as the Switch 2 and features more open-world elements compared to previous entries. A new direct dedicated entirely to Mario Kart World will also be happening later this month on April 17th.

Switch 2 Adds New GameChat Functionality

Play video

The mysterious C-button for the Nintendo Switch 2 is now known to be tied to a feature dubbed GameChat. This will let Switch 2 users communicate with one another more easily than ever before on a Nintendo console while also sharing their own gameplay footage. A dedicated Nintendo camera for the Switch 2 will also be arriving alongside the console.

Switch 2 Specs Confirmed

As hoped, Nintendo took the chance to better outline the specs that the Switch 2 will boast. The console will be able to output in 4K while docked and 1080p in handheld mode. It will also feature HDR and will allow games to perform at up to 120 frames per second. The internal memory has also received a hefty upgrade from the original Switch and will be 256GB.

Nintendo Switch 2 Releases in June

The Switch 2 will launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. A price for the console has yet to be announced but we’ll surely learn more on this front soon enough.

Original Switch Games Getting Upgrades for Switch 2

Enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are launching for #NintendoSwitch2 on June 5! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gdmafHRvUz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

While the Switch 2 is backward compatible with the original Switch, Nintendo is also going to be bringing major upgrades to a specific lineup of games from the previous platform. So far, games that have been confirmed to be getting major upgrades on Switch 2 include Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Elden Ring, Split Fiction, and More Third-Party Games Revealed

A litany of third-party games were announced for Switch 2. Some of these include Elden Ring, Split Fiction, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Yakuza 0, EA Sports FC, and numerous others.

GameCube Games Are Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

After years of requests, GameCube games are finally set to come to Nintendo Switch Online, exclusively for Switch 2. Current titles confirmed to hit the platform include F-Zero G-X, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and SoulCalibur 2, with more to come in the future.

FromSoftware Reveals The Duskbloods

Play video

FromSoftware shockingly showed up at the end of the Switch 2 Direct to announce The Duskbloods. The game looks like a pseudo successor to Bloodborne and will be exclusive to Switch 2 when it releases in 2026.

New Kirby Air Ride Game in the Works

Play video

A sequel to Kirby Air Ride, dubbed Kirby Air Riders, is set to come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

3D Donkey Kong Game Revealed

Play video

Donkey Kong Bananza, the much-rumored 3D Donkey Kong game, is releasing on Switch 2. The game is set to be one of the biggest on the console’s launch lineup and will arrive in July.

Play video

While it wasn’t announced in the Direct itself, the Switch 2 will retail for $449.99 and pre-orders will go live on April 9, 2025. A second bundle that comes with Mario Kart World will also be released and will retail for $499.99.