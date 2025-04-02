Creator of Popular Stardew Valley Mod Addresses Temporary Takedown (And What’s Next)

After Stardew Valley and Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were treated to the exciting new Baldur’s Village mod, things took an unfortunate turn. The mod, which became available via Nexus Mods on March 8th, was temporarily removed from the site due to copyright concerns. Reportedly, this came as a result of a DMCA notice sent by Wizards of the Coast to the creator of the mod. The company that owns Dungeons & Dragons later issued a statement to PC Gamer, noting that the notice was “issued mistakenly” and that they were working to fix the issue. Now, the Baldur’s Village mod creator has addressed what happened and what comes next.

The Baldur’s Village mod adds a new, Baldur’s Gate-themed area to Stardew Valley, along with several NPCs from the game. Players are able to interact with them, including plenty of romance events with Astarion himself. The mod immediately drew attention from the Stardew Valley and Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbases. And naturally, that meant attention from Larian and Wizards of the Coast, as well. Shortly after the mod initially released, Larian’s Sven Wincke posted that Baldur’s Village was “amazing work!”

So much love went into this – amazing work! https://t.co/QuQOd9Uu1T — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 9, 2025

In late March, the Baldur’s Village mod was removed from Nexus due to the copyright concerns from Wizards of the Coast. Shortly afterwards, Vicke again posted his support of the mod, noting that “free quality fan mods… shouldn’t be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property.” Many fans cite this vocal support from Baldur’s Gate 3‘s developer, along with general gamer outcry, as the reason behind WOTC’s decision to backtrack on their statement. At any rate, Wizards has since stated that the DMCA was a mistake, and the Baldur’s Village mod has returned to Nexus for fans to enjoy.

Throughout the saga, the mod’s creator, Xun, was relatively quiet on social media while navigating the legal challenge. Now, Xun has issued a statement regarding the situation. In it, the mod creator notes that “the issue has now been thoroughly clarified and resolved” and thanks Larian and Nexus for their support and patience. They go on to praise the “thoughtful judgement and professional handling by Wizards of the Coast.” Now that the issue has been resolved with the Dungeons & Dragons IP holder, the mod’s planned updates “are able to move forward.”

Now that the issue with copyright concerns has been addressed, the Baldur’s Village mod will resume its planned update schedule. As Xun noted in their statement, the ten-heart event for Astarion was completed at the time of the takedown notice and is ready to deploy. The next minor update for the mod is set to arrive “in the near future” and will include the Ten Hearts event for Astarion along with bug fixes.

After that, the team behind the Baldur’s Village mod plans to resume their original schedule for updates. This includes adding new items, all origin characters, and an additional marriageable character, with additional content planned depending on support from crowdfunding and community votes.

Now that the Baldur’s Village mod is officially back, it’s likely to just keep getting better. Have you checked out this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley yet? Let us know in the comments below!