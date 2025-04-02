What the Nintendo Switch 2’s C Button Does, Confirmed

While fans have gotten a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 console, most of the specific details have been held for today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Naturally, that means gamers have been curious about some of what we saw in that initial reveal and the subsequently released images of the Switch 2 console. One of the biggest questions plaguing Nintendo fans has been the purpose behind the mysterious C button, which we got a glimpse of during last week’s Nintendo Switch Direct. Now, the button’s true purpose has finally been revealed during today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Fans initially speculated that the C button could stand for anything from Cursor to Chat to Connectivity, as previous leaks have hinted. Today, Nintendo confirmed that the C button will open up and control the new GameChat feature on the Nintendo Switch 2. This feature lets you communicate live with friends and family in-game.

What We Know About GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2

GameChat will use the Nintendo Switch 2’s built-in microphone, which includes noise filtering technology. The GameChat feature opened by the C button can be used in handheld or docked modes for Switch 2, and will also let you share your game screen in the chat. The feature can even be used while playing different games from your friends, letting you hang out even if you have different gaming preferences. The size of shared game screens can be adjusted to prioritize different gamers’ footage, and of course, you can take in-game photos together as well.

GameChat will eventually require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use, but will have an open access free period from when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches until the end of March 2026. The built-in GameChat feature does also support parental controls, so parents can control whether their young ones can access GameChat on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The C button will also pull up the additional chat menu, letting you mute yourself and otherwise control the chat function. The Nintendo Switch 2 will also have its own webcam feature to let you video chat, as well. And of course, some games will integrate with the camera feed, including Mario Party from the look of it. In addition to being on JoyCon controllers, the C button will also be present on the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Are you more excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 after seeing today’s Direct? Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments below!