Fortnite Leak Reveals First Fortnitemares Skins

Spooky season may be a few months away, but for many, the festivities are already underway. Empty storefronts are being transformed into Spirit Halloween stores, and Fortnite fans are gearing up for this year’s rendition of Fortnitemares. This Battle Royale event comes around each year during the Halloween season, offering delightfully on-theme reward cosmetics. The event typically doesn’t start until October, but a recent leak potentially reveals a few skins in the works for Fortnitemares 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The annual Fortnite Halloween event typically offers a variety of challenges for players to take on in Battle Royale. Maps get a spooky makeover, and players face off against seasonally themed monsters and more. Players who take on these Halloween-themed challenges unlock a variety of rewards, including Halloween-themed skins. Epic Games adds a few new skins to the mix each year, giving even seasoned Fortnite fans a reason to partake.

Fortnitemares has offered a wide variety of Halloween-themed Fortnite skins over the years. These include Fortnite troopers in various costumes from Skeleton to Ghoul, witchy characters like Hemlock and Haze. They’ve even thrown in your odd literary references like Frankenstein’s Monster and The Good Doctor and Hyde. As with all Fortnite skins, collabs with big IP have become more common in recent years. And from the looks of it, that trend will continue for Fortnitemares 2025.

Jason Voorhees and Ghostface Likely Arriving in Fortnitemares 2025

Reliable Fortnite source @ShiinaBR has shared a couple of major horror movie IP collabs that will reportedly be part of Fortnitemares 2025. This source has a decent track record for reliable Fortnite leaks and intel, but all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

Shiina reposted intel from another Fortnite leak account @Wensoing. It appears this source first shared intel that suggests two horror movie icons are headed to Fortnite this Halloween. Reportedly, we will be getting a Jason Voorhees skin from Friday the 13th, as well as Ghostface from Scream.

These skins would certainly align with patterns of recent years. 2023 brought a skin based on Halloween‘s Michael Myers, whereas 2024 introduced characters from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW. So, finding more horror movie skins in the lineup for 2025 would be a solid fit. Jason Vorhees is especially timely, given the recent plans to revamp projects related to the Friday the 13th franchise.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed the dates for Fortnitemares 2025. However, it’s expected we’ll see the event sometime in October, as in previous years. Confirmation of event details should arrive ahead of the event, likely after Fortnite winds down promotion for Chapter 6, Season 4. The new season begins on August 7th, with a confirmed Halo theme and new skins, and is expected to end on November 1st. So, the Fortnitemares event should fall within the current season.

Are you excited to see these two potential skins for Fortnitemares 2025? Do you have your fingers crossed for any additional horror movie icons not yet featured in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!