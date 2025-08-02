Fortnite Confirms New Halo Spartan Skins with Chapter 6 Season 4 Teaser

Fortnite is no stranger to big collabs with everything from Star Wars to Adventure Time and beyond. While brand-new IP matchups are always exciting in Fortnite, sometimes, the game goes back for more from a fan-favorite. That’s the case with an upcoming skin headed our way in Chapter 6, Season 4. After previous leaks suggested more Halo skins could be coming to Fortnite, the game’s official social media confirmed the rumors with a first look at a new Halo-themed costume.

The most iconic character in Halo is, of course, Master Chief himself. Naturally, this was the first Halo skin that Fortnite ever introduced back in 2020. Since then, Master Chief has made a few brief reappearances in the Fortntie shop, most recently earlier this year. This skin is so popular for Fortnite players, there’s an entire X account dedicated to whether or not you can currently buy the skin. But Master Chief is about to be joined by new Halo-themed skins at long last with the addition of a new Female Spartan costume.

Yeah, we called the experts in for this one… pic.twitter.com/YYg0kSelxx — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 2, 2025

The @Fortnite account nods to the rumored theme of Chapter 6, Season 4, where players face off against an invasion of alien bugs. Epic Games has indeed “called in the experts,” here, as Spartans are no strangers to battling supercharged alien insects in the Halo universe. This image therefore seems to confirm both the rumored seasonal theme and the arrival of a new Spartan skin from Halo.

When the New Fortnite x Halo Spartan Skin Comes Out

In a response to this original reveal for the Female Spartan skin, @Fortnite confirms the new Halo skin will be available starting on August 7th. They will be part of the new Battle Pass for Chapter 6, Season 4.

The full details of the new season haven’t yet been officially revealed, but rumors have suggested that the season will be called “Invasion Evolved.” With the confirmed arrival of new Halo skins, this title looks more likely, since it seems to be a reference to the 2001 game Halo: Combat Evolved. Many fans are excited to see this crossover between the beloved first-person shooter franchise and Fortnite getting another round.

Image Courtesy of Epic Games

For those hoping for another shot at Master Chief, the return of this beloved skin has not been confirmed as part of the Halo crossover content in Fortnite. It also doesn’t look like a male Spartan soldier equivalent will be available. The image does show two different colors for the new skin, with a red and blue style available.

The new Halo skin is likely just one of many headed our way in Chapter 6 Season 4. With the release date not far off, Epic Games will likely unveil more details about the new season content soon enough. With the Halo sci-fi theme, more futuristic and bug-themed skins are likely, as some leaks have already suggested.

Early fan reactions to the Fortnite x Halo Spartan skin are pretty positive, and many players are excited for the upcoming season in a way they haven’t been for recent updates. As one response put it, “Fortnite is cooking hard ngl.”

Are you looking forward to new Halo skins in Fortnite? Will an alien invasion theme get you back into the game? Let us know in the comments below.