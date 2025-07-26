New Friday the 13th Game Confirmed at SDCC

Friday the 13th fans were left without anything to play after Friday the 13th: The Game was delisted and eventually shut down, but now, there’s at least hope for another Jason Voorhees game on the horizon. During San Diego Comic-Con, the Jason Universe team confirmed a new game is in the works. No partners were announced just yet, so it’s unclear what type of game this’ll be or what developer will be working on it, but the Jason Universe group said the game (alongside a new movie) was at the top of the list of priorities.

Robbie Barsamian of Jason Universe spoke during an SDCC panel this week and addressed the state of the Friday the 13th franchise. Since the formation of Jason Universe, Friday the 13th fans have gotten things like short vignettes and figures from the now defunct Friday the 13th: The Game, but the lack of actual news about releases be they movies or games has left people impatient. While no other details were shared about the game during the SDCC event, we at least know one is coming.

“I can tell you that a new sequel movie and a new sequel game are at the top of our list,” said Barsamian during the SDCC panel. “It’s where most of our energy is going right now, and I can tell you we’re finally in a position to deliver on that. While we’re not officially announcing with our partners today, both are coming. They’re both in the works.”

Friday the 13th: The Game was an asymmetrical game where one player played as Jason and the other players controlled camp counselors. It was quite clunky at times, but there was a clear faithfulness to Jason that players appreciated, and alongside Dead by Daylight, it helped kick off the trend of many other horror franchises being adapted into asymmetrical games.

Barsamian did say a “sequel” game was in the works, but that could just mean “another” Friday the 13th game instead of a direct sequel to Friday the 13th: The Game. Other horror franchises like Halloween and Evil Dead have found new life in retro-styled games in recent years, and others like the Hellraiser series are going an even more unusual route by creating full single-player games built around new, horrific adventures set within the universe.

While the new game announcement is a welcome one for Friday the 13th fans, it’s still a temporary fix until we know more about the game since it was always assumed a game was in the works in some capacity following the formation of the Jason Universe. When we’ll know more remains to be seen (there are no more Friday the 13th dates on the calendar for 2025), but perhaps we’ll get at least something more about the game this year.