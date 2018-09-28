‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Freeze Traps Coming Soon

With Fortnite Season 6 in full swing, many players are vying for that Victory Royale alongside their new pets for that number one spot. Since Epic Games vaulted a ton of favored items in the game and the new Shadow Stones have been temporarily disabled, it’s time for the studio to start pumping out new features. Thankfully, it seems like a new Freeze Trap is on the way.

According to a recent datamine from the crew over at FNBRLeaks, the new Freeze Traps will be a Rare item described as “Hits all enemies on trap when triggered doing small damage and slowing players.” Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the assets are hard to ignore found within the game’s updated files and it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what was vaulted aaccording to Epic Games, “Vaulted Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives.”

All of the weapons/items added to the Vault in patch v6.0 will currently remain available in Playgrounds.

We also don’t know when the Shadow Stones are supposed to make a comeback, but we are hoping soon because the ability to become invisible to enemies was pretty darn swanky.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think! You can also check out our full Game Hub here to stay in the know for all things Fortnite!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”