Fortnite Leak Reveals Another Iron Man Skin Is on the Way

Fans of Marvel’s armored Avenger are in luck, as it seems a new Iron Man skin is coming to Fortnite in the near future. Fortnite leakers blortzen and Loolo_WRLD have shared a video of a new armor design that looks somewhat similar to a skin that was previously offered in Fortnite. However, not only is this one slightly different, it seems that fans will be able to customize the armor. Apparently, there will be multiple styles and color options, including one inspired by Doctor Doom. At this time, those alternate designs have not appeared online, so fans should take that part of the leak with a grain of salt.

As noted by Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, the Iron Man skin appears to have the same helmet as a previously released Iron Man skin, but a slightly different body. If the part about customization options proves to be correct, this could be the definitive take on Iron Man, and a must-have for fans of the character. The video of the skin was shared on Bluesky by leaker @iannzits, and can be found in the post embedded below.

🚨 #FORTNITE x IRON MAN — Primeira visão do novo Traje personalizável do Iron Man (Homem de Ferro) no Vestiário.Lembrando que ele também contará com 4 estilos e diversas opções de cores, incluindo um estilo com a coloração do Doutor Destino.🎥 blortzen, Loolo_WRLD — iannzits (@iannzits.com) 2025-02-04T14:51:05.498Z

Hopefully Epic Games will officially pull back the curtain on this Fortnite skin so we can get a better idea how the Iron Man customization options will look. The Doctor Doom inspired design will be particularly interesting to see. It’s possible the option could just be a standard recolor, or that we could see something closer to Victor Von Doom’s appearance in the Infamous Iron Man comic series. With Robert Downey Jr. set to play Doctor Doom in the MCU, it makes sense that Epic Games would cash in with a skin that combines the actor’s two characters!

So far, reception to the new Iron Man skin has been mostly positive. While some fans would have preferred a look that was completely new, it seems there’s a lot of excitement over the customization aspect. In the comics and movies, Tony Stark is constantly updating his armor, from totally new designs, to smaller paint alterations. In that regard, giving players the ability to play Stark for real definitely seems appealing!

Skins based on Marvel properties have become incredibly common in Fortnite over the last few years. Epic Games and Disney have formed a close partnership, which has led to a lot of popular heroes and villains joining the game, from fan favorites like Spider-Man and Iron Man, to deeper cuts like Hela and Domino. Next week’s theatrical release of Captain America: Brave New World will likely see even more Marvel content added. It’s possible we could get a new design for the Sam Wilson version of Captain America, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

Are you planning to get this Iron Man skin when it goes live? What Marvel skins are you still hoping to see in Fortnite? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!