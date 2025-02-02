MultiVersus Ending Could be Good News for Fortnite Fans

On Friday, Warner Bros. Games announced that no new content will be released for MultiVersus following the end of Season 5. The news has clearly disappointed players, but there could be something of a silver lining for DC fans that enjoy seeing their favorite characters appear in various games. According to leaker ShiinaBR, the existence of MultiVersus was the reason that DC collaborations had been brought to a “halt.” Now that MultiVersus is over with, the company apparently plans to “double down” on collaborations with other popular games, including Fortnite. That means we could start to see a lot more skins in the future.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. However, ShiinaBR has proven to be very reliable in the past, often breaking news related to Fortnite long before we hear anything official from Epic Games. His sources tend to be pretty reliable, so it seems like a safe bet that we’ll start to see more DC collaborations in the future. Fortnite has seen a lot of DC collaborations over the years, not only in the game itself, but also in terms of merchandise. There have been DC/Fortnite comics, and even a Halloween costume specifically based on Batman’s Fortnite skin.

batman has appeared in comics alongside the fortnite cast

The most surprising thing about this rumor is the idea that Warner Bros. might have moved away from supporting Fortnite in the first place. It makes sense that WB would want to position its own game as the major place to find DC content, but the reality is that MultiVersus and Fortnite are very different games. There’s no reason WB couldn’t have simply supported both games. Instead, they seemed to cede more ground to Fortnite‘s relationship with Marvel and Disney. The whole thing is very strange, but there are few decisions related to MultiVersus that make sense in retrospect.

Hopefully ShiinaBR’s sources are accurate, and WB will start to give gamers more opportunities to see its characters in various video games. On top of Fortnite, there are plenty of other games that would make strategic sense for DC characters, especially with James Gunn’s Superman movie set to release this summer. From the Man of Tomorrow himself, to supporting characters like Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific, there are lots of opportunities for tie-in collaborations and skins.

Between the commercial and critical failures of both MultiVersus and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it hasn’t been a great time to be a gamer fond of DC properties. There are some promising things on the horizon though, including Monolith’s upcoming Wonder Woman game. Hopefully things start to turn around, and DC fans get some quality content worth celebrating.

Do you want to see more DC collaborations with Fortnite? Which skins do you want to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!