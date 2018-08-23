Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tons of New Cosmetic Items on the Way

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and just like every other patch that launched prior to 5.3, the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Pure gold with a little peace, love, and rock ‘n roll thrown in.

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteBR, we’ve got an insanely detailed look at all of the new skins, emotes, backpacks, gliders, and more making their way into Battle Royale. Whether you’re a child of the 70s or wanting to get your inner biker badass on, there is a lot of ‘new’ on the horizon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

See? We told you it was a lot! With each update there are tons of cosmetic items found but I think this might just be the best treasure trove discovered yet! There are so many options for pretty much everyone. As a guitar player myself, I’m not going to lie — those hippies are calling my name. Especially since my GT is literally DirtyEffinHippy. It was meant to be.

To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!

