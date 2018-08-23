‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tons of New Cosmetic Items on the Way

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and just like every other patch that launched prior to 5.3, the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Pure gold with a little peace, love, and rock ‘n roll thrown in.

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteBR, we’ve got an insanely detailed look at all of the new skins, emotes, backpacks, gliders, and more making their way into Battle Royale. Whether you’re a child of the 70s or wanting to get your inner biker badass on, there is a lot of ‘new’ on the horizon:

[Thread] A look at some upcoming outfits found in #Fortnite v5.30 – Names and rarities will come later today. pic.twitter.com/AuTPQPpxzu — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

This appears to be the Road Trip skin! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/bHD4j0pJQZ — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

We may be able to customise Tomatohead’s hat soon 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KkCCaxbCEb — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

New Playstation bundle coming soon with an additional pickaxe, skydiving trail and glider to match the older items. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/EKA33rsnxN — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

Upcoming pickaxes found in v5.30: pic.twitter.com/4hpY4UEM3b — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

Upcoming gliders found in v5.30: pic.twitter.com/ptbEPr4OIb — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

New Raven skydiving trail, possibly the first one we’ll see in the item shop. pic.twitter.com/85Mo9vywwz — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

[Thread] Upcoming v5.30 backpacks (there are quite a lot..) pic.twitter.com/R61iYZc4ae — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

Upcoming v5.30 emotes: pic.twitter.com/eLEtGV4j1y — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 23, 2018

See? We told you it was a lot! With each update there are tons of cosmetic items found but I think this might just be the best treasure trove discovered yet! There are so many options for pretty much everyone. As a guitar player myself, I’m not going to lie — those hippies are calling my name. Especially since my GT is literally DirtyEffinHippy. It was meant to be.

To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!