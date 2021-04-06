Fortnite Leak Reveals New Craftable Weapons

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a trio of crafting formulas that could be coming to the game. Shared by prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, these formulas would give players additional ways to make the Mechanical Shockwave Bow (Drift Hop Flopper + Mechanical Bow) and the Primal Flame Bow (Molten Spicy Fish + Primal Bow or Pepper + Primal Bow). @HYPEX has a good track record for these types of leaks, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt. These combinations were apparently located in the game's files, but that could also mean they were planned but ended up cut for one reason or another.

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Upcoming/Scrapped Crafting Formulas (They are in the files but not enabled yet) pic.twitter.com/UYnXOBn7lG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 4, 2021

The Mechanical Shockwave Bow and Primal Flame Bow are both new weapons added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Currently, the Mechanical Shockwave Bow can be crafted by combining a Mechanical Bow with two Shockwave Grenades. Meanwhile, the Primal Flame Bow can be crafted by combining a Primal Bow with one of two items: a Gas Can or a Firefly Jar. If the leaked crafting formulas are coming to the game, it would give players a lot more options for creating both!

Of course, it's entirely possible that these crafting methods were scrapped because the game already had enough ways for players to make the Mechanical Shockwave Bow and Primal Flame Bow. More crafting methods might have been seen as redundant. It's not unusual for cut content to be found in the game's files, so it's impossible to say for certain.

For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see what happens! There are strong arguments that can be made for adding more formulas or keeping them as is. At the end of the day, however, that decision will come down to Epic Games.

