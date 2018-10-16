‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals ‘Overwatch’-esque Widowmaker Skin

As with any new patch that goes live for Fortnite, the dataminers have found some hidden cosmetic goodness hidden within those files. We shared a recent leak earlier this morning but as huge Overwatch players, it’s hard not to see the resemblance with one of the leaked skins to famed sniper Widowmaker.

Widowmaker has a ton of different skin options but one feature that’s prevalent in almost all of them is her headgear. Come on, be honest – couldn’t you see this Fortnite skin as an alternate Widowmaker one? If you say no, I’m questing your honesty right now.

Just like previous leaks, we’re sure these new finds will make their way into the item shop soon. Since it’s getting colder for many gamers, that onesie looks just about perfect for those long sessions of Battle Royale. But that not-Widowmaker looks pretty sweet too, just saying.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

