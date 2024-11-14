Marvel Snap Leak Previews New Marvel Rivals Cards

Marvel Rivals is set to be released next month, and a special collaborative event has been announced for Marvel Snap. While the event itself was confirmed a while ago, Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has yet to reveal what to expect. However, we now have a glimpse at several cards that will be added to the game thanks to a leak shared on the Marvel Rivals subreddit. The cards will be based on characters connected to the game, including playable ones like Peni Parker and Luna Snow, as well as confirmed NPCs such as Galacta and Doom 2099.

Images of the leaked Marvel Snap cards can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

At this time, it’s impossible to say if these are the only new Marvel Snap cards that will be added from this collaboration, or if we can expect to see others, as well. There are several other playable characters from Marvel Rivals that could get their own cards, even if those characters already have existing cards in Marvel Snap. Marvel Rivals features several unique redesigns, often with a more “armored up” take than fans are used to seeing. For that reason, it would make sense to add cards based on the Marvel Rivals versions of characters like Captain America and the Punisher. For now, fans will have to wait for an official reveal from the developers, or see if anything else gets leaked.

The presence of Doom 2099 in this group has some Marvel fans speculating about whether the character will be playable in Marvel Rivals. The game’s narrative centers on a war between Victor Von Doom and Doom 2099, which has caused an event known as the “Timestream Entanglement.” At this time, neither of these characters has been revealed as playable, but it’s possible that could change; developer NetEase Games has been steadily revealing more characters that will be in the day one roster, with Psylocke and Moon Knight having been recently announced, and a leak that clearly showed off Hawkeye. Whether we’ll actually get to see Doom 2099 remains to be seen, but the character has a great design that would fit well with the rest of the roster, and his abilities could make him an interesting addition.

Marvel Snap is one of four different games that will be getting a Marvel Rivals themed collaboration in the near future. The Chonoverses Collaboration will also see content in Marvel Puzzle Quest, Marvel Future Fight, and Fortnite. Those games have also avoided giving too many details, leaving fans to speculate about what they’ll entail. Now that these new cards have leaked for Marvel Rivals, perhaps we’ll see some leaks for the other games, too!

