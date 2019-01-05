‘Fortnite’ Leak Points To New Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Sniping in Fortnite is a lot of fun, but it’s flawed. The main issue being snipers are too loud, and so when you fire one shot off — let alone a few rounds — you stick out like a sore thumb and can very easily be pinpointed.

Now, if you’re wicked good at sniping, this isn’t a very substantial issue. But if you’re not, it’s hard to use them then. Plus, it defeats the purpose of sniping. The whole point of sniping is killing from afar and without anybody knowing. And so for a long time I’ve wished Fortnite would add a silent sniper rifle, or at least a heavily suppressed one. And it appears that’s exactly what Epic Games is doing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prominent Fortnite leaker — Lucas7yoshi — has found audio files and a picture of a suppressed bolt-action sniper rifle in the game’s files.

Heres a MUCH better render of the suppressed sniper! (Via @Ta5tyy) pic.twitter.com/vzmk0Z0Bqe — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 5, 2019

Buncha the sounds put together, better then my post lol //t.co/ff7h3YbZxr — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 5, 2019

Sniper_BoltAction_Scope_Suppressed_Athena_VR_Ore_T03 1 bullet per mag Legendary:

Damage: 105

Reload Time: 2.7 Epic:

Damage 100

Reload Time: 2.85 (headshot multiplier might be 2.5x, however i can’t say for certain, so take it with a grain of salt) pic.twitter.com/fmJAXzpqSH — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 5, 2019

As you may know, this weapon was previously available in Save the World, but never Battle Royale, but it looks like that will soon change. Dubbed “Frostbite” in STW, the weapon isn’t known for being great, but hopefully it will get buffed in Battle Royale.

Of course, all leaks of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt. Until official confirmation or a more concrete leak emerges, it’s best not to get too attached to the idea of a silent sniper coming to the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.