‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals T-Pose Emote

Fortnite appears to be adding a T-Pose emote with a datamine of the game’s files revealing the upcoming emote in action.

Following Epic Games latest Fortnite update that came with another set of patch notes detailing a new trap and a custom game mode, the game’s files were datamined to see what skins, emotes, and cosmetics were added but weren’t yet released. Among those was the T-Pose emote, a gesture that lets players stand with their arms out to their sides, feet together, while looking straight ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quick to notice the datamined emote, players shared news of the T-Pose emote on forums like Reddit, the emote being one that’s been requested for some time now. Classified as an Uncommon emote, it’s description says “Chin up, arms straight!”

The new emote originates from the T-Pose meme that involves people and popular animated characters taking on the same pose to “assert dominance” over others. It’s been applied to characters across all sorts of different brands and series and has even strayed into areas such as political satire and parody at times.

Numerous T-Pose memes and poses have led up to it being added to Fortnite though with a demonstration of the emote being used in-game already being shared. The FNBRLeaks Twitter account that frequently tweets leaks and information for the battle royale game shared the video below that shows the emote being used by the upcoming Hay Man skin. The account also replied to another tweet to confirm that the T-Pose emote is an infinite one which means that, like the Jubilation emote, it’ll continue until an action breaks the pose.

The Hay Man skin that’s shown T-Posing above is one of the new skins that was also leaked from datamines following the update. Part of a larger collection of Fortnite cosmetics that range from the skins a pickaxe that fits the theme, the items appear to be arriving just in time for Halloween. The T-Pose emote combined with the Hay Man skin will also allow players to live out their scarecrow roleplaying dreams once its added. A Dark Glyph glider, Field Wraith glider, Harvester pickaxe, Straw Ops skin, and Thunder Crash pickaxe were all included in the leaked cosmetics revealed by the datamine.

There’s no known release date for when the T-Pose emote will be added at this time.