‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tournament Game Mode Details

New Fortnite information has leaked that suggests tournament game modes will be coming soon with new information on the tournaments revealed.

Fortnite players got their first peek at a “Tournaments” tab several days ago when Epic Games shared a video detailing its Support-A-Creator Event. Seen 20 seconds into the video above, a tab called “Tournaments” was found between the “Challenges” and “Locker” tabs. Following that first glimpse in the video, people have dug into the game’s files to find out more about the game modes.

Fortnite Intel reported that a series of leakers on Twitter shared more information about the game modes and when they would start. Twitter user TapohiFL who shares Fortnite leaks said that they and another user discovered that the tournaments will run from October 16th-21st. Supporting tournaments within the Solo, Duos, and Squads game types, the leakers said that the loading screens for the tournaments differ depending on which mode players choose.

So me and @MADLEAKER look into the epic server and that what were found. Tournaments October 16th – 21st “tournament_display_id”:”alpha_tournament”,”highlight_color”:”16ff86″,”schedule_info”:”October 16th – 21st” Description will upload soon. the images is the mod you play. pic.twitter.com/OpxfIlrKSB — Tapohi – Fortnite Leaks (@TapohiFL) October 13, 2018

This first tournament that allegedly starts next weekend will only be the first of several though. Referred to as an “Alpha Tournament” by the leakers, that first one is said to be followed by four more tournaments after them. The Tomato Temple Cup will support Duos, the Salty Springs Cup is a Solo tournament, and Fortnite Friday Night is said to be a Squads tournament.

Dates for Every Events Tomato Temple – October 28th – November 1st

Salty Spring Cup (Week 1) – October 27th – 31st

Fortnite Friday – Every Friday

Beta Tournament – October 23rd – 25th

Alpha Tournament – October 16th – 21st Tournament Dates Depends on Fortnite Servers — Tapohi – Fortnite Leaks (@TapohiFL) October 13, 2018

For those who win the tournaments, the rewards appear to be something called “Shiny Pins.” Not much information on these rewards have been shared yet, but details from the game’s files indicate that scoring at least 20 points in a match will earn players a Shiny Pin.

“Score up to 6 points every match by eliminating multiple opponents and surviving against the competition!” one of TapohiFL’s tweets said. “Score at least 20 total points in a session to earn a shiny pin.”

Fortnite’s more casual take on tournaments hasn’t officially been revealed yet, but it shouldn’t be much longer before that happens given that the first Fortnite tournament is reportedly starting soon.