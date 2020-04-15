Fortnite Is Bringing Back Controversial Weapon

According to Fortnite’s trello, Epic Games is preparing to bring grenades back to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game via its next update. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when the game’s next update will go live, but it will presumably happen sooner rather than later.

As you may remember, Grenades were removed from Fortnite on March 31 due to players exploiting the weapon, which was completely disrupting meta. For now, it’s unclear if Epic Games is simply going to remedy the exploit — which allowed players to throw multiple grenades at once — or if it’s also going to nerf the weapon as well.

Since the weapon was removed, Epic Games hasn’t provided any update on Grenades, which has lead many players to think the weapon had been permanently vaulted, but this isn’t the case.

According to Fortnite’s trello, the grenades will be added back next update — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 13, 2020

As you would expect, Fortnite fans aren’t excited to see that Grenades may be coming back to the game soon:

Damn. I was having so much fun without them — Moon (@xMoonTV) April 13, 2020

Anyone else think there better out the game — Benlamberto (@Benlambo2) April 13, 2020

YES!!!!!!!!!! My favorite thing ever!!!!!!! i cant wait to be boxed up and get 45 nades thrown at me and die instantly!!!!!! — Fatal (@fatalwyd) April 13, 2020

The game is a lot better without nades, I can base up and not be afraid of getting double/triple naded — Fresk (@dude_fresk) April 13, 2020

In the most recent and related news, today Epic Games delayed the upcoming new season of the game, which also upset fans quite a bit.